JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images Sam Smith in 2019

The award-winning singer, who revealed in 2019 that they are non-binary, said: “The Brits have been an important part of my career, one of my earliest achievements was winning Critics’ Choice in 2014. “Music for me has always been about unification not division. I look forward to a time where awards shows can be reflective of the society we live in. “Let’s celebrate everybody, regardless of gender, race, age, ability, sexuality and class,” they added.