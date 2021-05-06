Little Mix Get An Unlikely New Member Thanks To BBC Breakfast Technical Blunder

Little Mix may be enjoying life as a three-piece these days, but during an appearance on Thursday’s edition of BBC Breakfast, the band inadvertently found themselves with a brand new addition.
The group are currently promoting Confetti, their first single since the departure of former bandmate Jesy Nelson, and appeared via video-link to talk about the track from their respective homes.
However, when the time came for Jade Thirlwall to speak, a technical hitch in the BBC Studios saw her disappearing from screen, only to be replaced with the unlikely sight of former University Challenge favourite Bobby Seagull alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.
“Jade, how have you been able to work together through all of this?” presenter Ben Thompson asked, only to suddenly remark: “Oh, that’s not Jade.”
After the interview, Sally Nugent joked: “I don’t know if any of you noticed, but for a short time there Little Mix did have a new member.
“Did you notice that? Mr Bobby Seagull popped up at one point in the middle of Little Mix.”
Bobby then commented: “Bring in someone who loves numbers as well. Little Mix, I’m here!”
Earlier this week, former group member Jesy gave her first interview since stepping down as a member of the group, in a move to protect her mental health.
Speaking to Cosmopolitan magazine, she revealed she made the decision to leave the band after a turbulent time on the set of their Sweet Melody music video.
BBC Breakfast airs every weekday from 6am on BBC One.