Little Mix Get An Unlikely New Member Thanks To BBC Breakfast Technical Blunder

Little Mix may be enjoying life as a three-piece these days, but during an appearance on Thursday’s edition of BBC Breakfast, the band inadvertently found themselves with a brand new addition.

The group are currently promoting Confetti, their first single since the departure of former bandmate Jesy Nelson, and appeared via video-link to talk about the track from their respective homes.

However, when the time came for Jade Thirlwall to speak, a technical hitch in the BBC Studios saw her disappearing from screen, only to be replaced with the unlikely sight of former University Challenge favourite Bobby Seagull alongside Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards.

“Jade, how have you been able to work together through all of this?” presenter Ben Thompson asked, only to suddenly remark: “Oh, that’s not Jade.”