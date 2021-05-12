Jesy Nelson Shows The Love For Former Little Mix Bandmates After Their Historic Brit Awards Win

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has shown her support for her former bandmates after they took home Best British Group at this year’s Brit Awards.
Tuesday night’s live show saw the group making history as the first all-female band to be awarded Best British Group.
During their acceptance speech, Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave a shout out to Jesy, who quit the group after nine years in December 2020, citing mental health reasons at the time.
“We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team,” Leigh-Anne said, later going on to address music industry sexism and praise the girl bands that came before them.
Jesy has now shown her love for the remaining three members of Little Mix, posting a photo of them posing with their award on her Instagram story.
She also posted a string of hearts and applause to express her congratulations for the group.
But Jesy isn’t the only one to show Little Mix some love after their historic Brits win.
At the end of their speech, Jade Thirlwall said: “This award isn’t just for us, it’s for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud and all of the incredible, incredible female bands… this one’s for you.”
Following this, a number of the girl groups Jade gave a shout-out to have also shared messages of support with Little Mix:
Little Mix’s win tops off a huge few weeks for the band.
Last month, they released their first single as a trio, a reworked version of their song Confetti, which featured a guest verse from US rapper Saweetie.
Leigh-Anne then announced she and fiancé Andre Gray were expecting their first child together, while just days later, Perrie and her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain shared their own baby news.