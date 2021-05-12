Jesy Nelson Shows The Love For Former Little Mix Bandmates After Their Historic Brit Awards Win

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson has shown her support for her former bandmates after they took home Best British Group at this year’s Brit Awards.

Tuesday night’s live show saw the group making history as the first all-female band to be awarded Best British Group.

During their acceptance speech, Leigh-Anne Pinnock gave a shout out to Jesy, who quit the group after nine years in December 2020, citing mental health reasons at the time.

“We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team,” Leigh-Anne said, later going on to address music industry sexism and praise the girl bands that came before them.