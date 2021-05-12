Jack Whitehall was back at the helm of the Brit Awards for the fourth time on Tuesday night, and was on typically hilarious form.

The comedian, who has become famed for his no-holds barred style of presenting, presided over the 2021 ceremony, which went ahead with relative normalcy as part of the government’s live event research programme.

Jack took aim at everyone from Piers Morgan to Laurence Fox, and also joked about the likes of Little Mix’s synchronised pregnancies and the recent Colin The Caterpillar saga.

Here are just some of our favourite Jack Whitehall moments from the 2021 Brits...