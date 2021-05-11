Little Mix Mark History-Making Brit Awards Win With Powerful Speech On Music Industry Sexism

Little Mix have made Brit Awards history after picking up the Best British Group award. It is the first time the prize has ever been awarded to an all-female band in the ceremony’s 41-year history. After their win during Tuesday night’s event, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards made a powerful speech that referenced music industry sexism and shouted out the girl groups who came before them.

ITV Little Mix pick up Best British Group at the Brit Awards

Perrie began by saying: “Oh my goodness. Guys, we have just made history! I’m really emotional.” Revealing they’d prepared a speech in case of their win, Leigh-Anne continued by thanking members of their team and former bandmate Jesy Nelson, who quit the group earlier this year. She then went on to say: “It is not easy being a female in the UK pop industry. We have seen the white male dominance, misogyny, sexism and lack of diversity. “We are proud of how we stuck together, stood our ground, surrounded ourselves with strong women and are now using our voices more than ever.”

"We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team." @LittleMix pick up the British Group Award and there isn't a dry eye left on the planet #BRITs



Jade then said: “The fact that a girl band has never won this award really does speak volumes. So this award is not just for us, it is for the Spice Girls, Sugababes, All Saints, Girls Aloud, all of the incredible, incredible female bands. This one is for you.”

JMEnternational via Getty Images Perrie Edwards (left) and Leigh-Anne Pinnock (right) both announced their pregnancies this month