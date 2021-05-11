With the release of their first single as a trio and two pregnancy announcements, it’s been a big few weeks for Little Mix.
And the trio were out in force at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night, as they prepared to celebrate the biggest night in the music calendar.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards rocked the red carpet as the arrived at The O2 Arena in London.
Expectant mums Leigh-Anne and Perrie looked glowing, both in white dresses while Jade looked equally as glamorous as she matched her bandmates.
As they chatted with red carpet host AJ Odudu, Jade admitted she felt “so awkward” as she was made to do a series of different poses, having “not been out for so long”.
“I’m going to watch this back and be like, euuugh,” Perrie joked.
On Monday, Perrie announced she was expecting her first child with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, just days after Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Gray shared their own special news.
Leigh-Anne and Andre said they couldn’t “believe the dream is finally coming true” as they shared pictures from a stunning pregnancy photoshoot on the band’s Twitter account last week.
Of her own pregnancy, Perrie also posted a series of beautiful photographs on Instagram, saying that she was “so happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate”.
It was Little Mix’s first appearance at the Brit Awards since the departure of bandmate Jesy Nelson, who quit the group earlier this year.
The band are in the running for Best British Group at the ceremony, and if they do end up taking the award home, they’ll become the first girl band in history to achieve this accolade.
Last month, Little Mix released their first single as a trio, a reworked version of their song Confetti, which featured a guest verse from US rapper Saweetie.