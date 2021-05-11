With the release of their first single as a trio and two pregnancy announcements, it’s been a big few weeks for Little Mix. And the trio were out in force at the Brit Awards on Tuesday night, as they prepared to celebrate the biggest night in the music calendar. Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards rocked the red carpet as the arrived at The O2 Arena in London.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Little Mix on the Brit Awards red carpet

JMEnternational via Getty Images Perrie Edwards (left) and Leigh-Anne Pinnock (right) both announced their pregnancies this month

Expectant mums Leigh-Anne and Perrie looked glowing, both in white dresses while Jade looked equally as glamorous as she matched her bandmates. As they chatted with red carpet host AJ Odudu, Jade admitted she felt “so awkward” as she was made to do a series of different poses, having “not been out for so long”. “I’m going to watch this back and be like, euuugh,” Perrie joked.

On Monday, Perrie announced she was expecting her first child with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, just days after Leigh-Anne and her fiancé Andre Gray shared their own special news. Leigh-Anne and Andre said they couldn’t “believe the dream is finally coming true” as they shared pictures from a stunning pregnancy photoshoot on the band’s Twitter account last week.

JMEnternational via Getty Images The trio are up for Best British Group at the ceremony

Of her own pregnancy, Perrie also posted a series of beautiful photographs on Instagram, saying that she was “so happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate”.

We've dreamed about this moment for so long and we can't believe the dream is finally coming true... we can't wait to meet you. ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/eSYVPd5DOZ — Little Mix (@LittleMix) May 4, 2021