Leigh-Anne Pinnock Calls For Change Within Music Industry Ahead Of New Racism Documentary

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said she’s “never felt so empowered” since speaking out about her own experiences of racism. Last summer, Leigh-Anne made headlines when she posted a five-minute video on Instagram, speaking candidly about how she’d personally been affected by systemic racism. She also said that over the years she’d been made to feel like the “least favoured” member of the band, because of racism. Ahead of the release of her new documentary, Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop & Power, the chart-topping singer explained why racism was a theme she’d previously shied away from discussing.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Leigh-Anne Pinnock pictured in 2020

“I was really scared, actually, about speaking out, which is why I feel like I didn’t for so many years,” she said. “[I was] scared that people wouldn’t understand, because I feel like with racism, if you don’t experience it, how are you ever going to really get it and feel it and understand it?” Leigh-Anne continued: “Also I was scared to lose fans, I was scared of offending fans, because that’s not what I’m trying to do at all.” “I literally just wanted to address how I felt.” Having now spoken out, Leigh-Anne revealed she has “never felt so empowered”, adding: “It just makes me feel so much better knowing the whole world is having this conversation. “It’s not just behind closed doors with my family. I’m having it with my white friends who I would never have had before. It’s amazing to know that things are going in the right direction.”

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Leigh-Anne with bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards last month