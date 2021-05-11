Little Mix singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have posed for their first photo together since announcing they were both pregnant.
Leigh-Anne was the first of the two to reveal she was expecting her first child, sharing on Instagram last week that she and fiancé Andre Gray had a baby on the way.
A week later, Perrie confirmed some baby news of her own, revealing that she and her long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also expecting a baby.
On Monday, Little Mix’s manager Sam Cox – who is also pregnant – posted a picture of herself and the two singers all cradling their baby bumps.
“Future best friends pending,” Sam wrote on her Instagram. “We’ve been through so much and now we get to do this together!! Love you both.”
She also gave a special shout-out to Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall, who she said would be a future aunt to all three of the babies when they are born.
And, of course, the band’s die-hard fans have been feeling the love since the photo was posted on Monday:
Little Mix are expected to attend the Brit Awards on Tuesday night, where they are in the running for Best British Group.
If they do end up taking the award home, they’ll become the first all-female band in history to achieve this accolade.
Last month, Little Mix released their first single since the departure of former bandmate Jesy Nelson, a reworked version of their song Confetti, which featured a guest verse from US rapper Saweetie.