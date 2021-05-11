Little Mix singers Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards have posed for their first photo together since announcing they were both pregnant.

Leigh-Anne was the first of the two to reveal she was expecting her first child, sharing on Instagram last week that she and fiancé Andre Gray had a baby on the way.

A week later, Perrie confirmed some baby news of her own, revealing that she and her long-term boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were also expecting a baby.

On Monday, Little Mix’s manager Sam Cox – who is also pregnant – posted a picture of herself and the two singers all cradling their baby bumps.