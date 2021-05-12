For the first evening in a very long time, we were able to remember what life was like before Covid, as the Brit Awards transported us back to a pre-pandemic world. The 2021 ceremony was able to go ahead with a live audience and no social distancing or mask wearing on Tuesday night, as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme. The Brits’ return was filled with joy and emotion – from incredible performances and hilarious sketches and jokes, to poignant acceptance speeches and political statements. But if you missed it, or were too busy marvelling at seeing such a large-scale event to take everything in properly, here’s 21 must-see moments from the evening... 1. Dua Lipa’s look demonstrated why we’ve missed the red carpet so much over the last year

Getty

2. And as for Billy Porter, he pulled it out of the bag yet again with another of his glorious outfit and accessory combos

JMEnternational via Getty Images

3. Sheridan Smith was making the most of not having to observe social distancing for the evening

Getty

4. Jessie Ware was working the wind outside the O2 as she chatted to reporters on the red carpet

5. Sorry, but can we just take a moment to appreciate Little Mix (and Leigh-Anne and Perrie’s even littler mixes) as they posed for the cameras?

6. Raye’s Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend look was also a LOT of fun

David M. Benett via Getty Images

7. Jackie Weaver teaming up with Line Of Duty’s DI Arnott and DI Fleming was the crossover we didn’t know we needed

8. Dua Lipa’s performance reminded us of how mad it is that we still haven’t been able to dance to Future Nostalgia in a club

Who else was dancing like no one was watching during that @DUALIPA performance? #BRITs 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/MEpYiWnJ48 — MastercardUK (@MastercardUK) May 11, 2021

9. Everything about Jack Whitehall’s sea shanty parody was genius

10. Little Mix’s speech after their history-making Best British Group win is one we’re going to remember for a long time

"We want to start by thanking our incredible fans, of course Jesy, and our amazing team." @LittleMix pick up the British Group Award and there isn't a dry eye left on the planet #BRITs



Watch now: https://t.co/WrmvtU4IhKpic.twitter.com/Yz9vrQzisP — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

11. Dua Lipa used one of her two speeches to call on Boris Johnson to give NHS staff a pay rise

12. Olly Alexander’s collaboration with Elton John made us want to rewatch It’s A Sin immediately

The incredible @eltonofficial and @yearsandyears perform their brand new charity single 'It's A Sin' in support of Elton John AIDS Foundation 🌟 #BRITs



You can download the track now: https://t.co/1llrPerdNWpic.twitter.com/9bOMYBuwqV — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

13. Elton’s husband David Furnish also delivered an important message about the fight against AIDs

"By fighting together, we’ve changed the world." David Furnish introduces 'It's A Sin' 🌟 #BRITspic.twitter.com/dstLWTKn6i — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

14. And with this, a new version of the infamous ‘four lads in jeans’ meme was born

15. There was a lovely passing of the baton between last year’s Rising Star Celeste and this year’s recipient Griff

We love a passing of the Rising Star torch moment! Huge congrats @wiffygriffy!! #BRITspic.twitter.com/1heIok4PNi — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

16. What is a Brit Awards ceremony without Jack Whitehall having a very cheeky chat with Little Mix?

17. Oh no big deal, just Michelle ACTUAL Obama presenting one of the awards

JMEnternational via Getty Images

18. Headie One gave one of the stand-out performances of the evening, and also took a swipe at the government

19. Taylor Swift proved exactly why she’d received the Global Icon award with this acceptance speech

An extra special speech from @taylorswift13 as she receives the BRITs Global Icon Award 💕 #BRITspic.twitter.com/kZ7EGSIv7Y — BRIT Awards (@BRITs) May 11, 2021

20. Dua Lipa emotionally dedicated her award to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who recently died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman

21. And if you were wondering what Lewis Capaldi said in his awards presentation, here’s the uncensored version