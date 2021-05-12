For the first evening in a very long time, we were able to remember what life was like before Covid, as the Brit Awards transported us back to a pre-pandemic world.
The 2021 ceremony was able to go ahead with a live audience and no social distancing or mask wearing on Tuesday night, as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme.
The Brits’ return was filled with joy and emotion – from incredible performances and hilarious sketches and jokes, to poignant acceptance speeches and political statements.
But if you missed it, or were too busy marvelling at seeing such a large-scale event to take everything in properly, here’s 21 must-see moments from the evening...
1. Dua Lipa’s look demonstrated why we’ve missed the red carpet so much over the last year
2. And as for Billy Porter, he pulled it out of the bag yet again with another of his glorious outfit and accessory combos
3. Sheridan Smith was making the most of not having to observe social distancing for the evening
4. Jessie Ware was working the wind outside the O2 as she chatted to reporters on the red carpet
5. Sorry, but can we just take a moment to appreciate Little Mix (and Leigh-Anne and Perrie’s even littler mixes) as they posed for the cameras?
6. Raye’s Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend look was also a LOT of fun
8. Dua Lipa’s performance reminded us of how mad it is that we still haven’t been able to dance to Future Nostalgia in a club
10. Little Mix’s speech after their history-making Best British Group win is one we’re going to remember for a long time
12. Olly Alexander’s collaboration with Elton John made us want to rewatch It’s A Sin immediately
13. Elton’s husband David Furnish also delivered an important message about the fight against AIDs
14. And with this, a new version of the infamous ‘four lads in jeans’ meme was born
15. There was a lovely passing of the baton between last year’s Rising Star Celeste and this year’s recipient Griff
16. What is a Brit Awards ceremony without Jack Whitehall having a very cheeky chat with Little Mix?
17. Oh no big deal, just Michelle ACTUAL Obama presenting one of the awards
18. Headie One gave one of the stand-out performances of the evening, and also took a swipe at the government
19. Taylor Swift proved exactly why she’d received the Global Icon award with this acceptance speech
20. Dua Lipa emotionally dedicated her award to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who recently died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman
21. And if you were wondering what Lewis Capaldi said in his awards presentation, here’s the uncensored version