Headie One Calls Out Government Over Free School Meals Saga During Brit Awards Performance

Rapper Headie One took down the government over the free school meals saga during his Brit Awards performance on Tuesday. The musician took to the stage at London’s O2 Arena alongside AJ Tracey and Young T & Bugsey for a special rendition of songs Ain’t It Different and Don’t Rush. In a new verse, Headie One, whose real name is Irving Adjei, criticised ministers and praised footballer Marcus Rashford for his campaign to extend the food voucher system last year.

JMEnternational via Getty Images Headie One performs on stage during The Brit Awards 2021