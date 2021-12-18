Adele, Dave and Ed Sheeran are among this year's Brits nominees Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock/ITV/Dave J Hogan/Getty

The countdown to the biggest night in British music is officially on.

On Saturday, the Brit Awards announced the contenders for next year’s awards show, with some of the most popular UK acts in the industry in the running for the top prizes of the night.

Advertisement

It’s probably no surprise that Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave are among the top nominees of the year, with Little Simz and Sam Fender joining them on four nods each.

All five of them are in the running for the coveted Album Of The Year prize, as well as being nominated in the inaugural Best British Artist category, after organisers ditching gendered awards ahead of the 2022 ceremony.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in what organisers have described as another move towards inclusivity, new genre-specific categories have been introduced for acts representing Pop/R&B, Alternative/Rock, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Dance music.

Other UK-centric acts in the running include Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Coldplay, each on two nominations, while international acts like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X Billie Eilish and Eurovision winners Måneskin are also up for two prizes.

Advertisement

Here is the full list of nominees...

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Advertisement

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Advertisement

Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

ABBA

BTS

Advertisement

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

CKay - Love Nwantiti

Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem

Advertisement

Jonasu – Black Magic

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weekend – Save Your Tears

Tiesto – The Business

BEST NEW ARTIST

Advertisement

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

RISING STAR

Bree Runway

Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner)

Lola Young

POP/R&B ACT

Advertisement

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Joel Corry

Advertisement

Raye

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Advertisement

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz