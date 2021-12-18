The countdown to the biggest night in British music is officially on.
On Saturday, the Brit Awards announced the contenders for next year’s awards show, with some of the most popular UK acts in the industry in the running for the top prizes of the night.
It’s probably no surprise that Adele, Ed Sheeran and Dave are among the top nominees of the year, with Little Simz and Sam Fender joining them on four nods each.
All five of them are in the running for the coveted Album Of The Year prize, as well as being nominated in the inaugural Best British Artist category, after organisers ditching gendered awards ahead of the 2022 ceremony.
Meanwhile, in what organisers have described as another move towards inclusivity, new genre-specific categories have been introduced for acts representing Pop/R&B, Alternative/Rock, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Dance music.
Other UK-centric acts in the running include Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Coldplay, each on two nominations, while international acts like Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X Billie Eilish and Eurovision winners Måneskin are also up for two prizes.
Here is the full list of nominees...
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele – 30
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran – =
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
SONG OF THE YEAR
A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
Adele – Easy On Me
Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
Central Cee – Obsessed With You
Dave and Stormzy – Clash
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Glass Animals – Heatwave
Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed
KSI – Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body
Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
CKay - Love Nwantiti
Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More
Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu – Black Magic
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
Polo G – Rapstar
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
The Weekend – Save Your Tears
Tiesto – The Business
BEST NEW ARTIST
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
RISING STAR
Bree Runway
Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner)
Lola Young
POP/R&B ACT
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
DANCE ACT
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Joel Corry
Raye
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
The Brit Awards 2022 will air live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 8 February, with comedian Mo Gilligan on presenting duties for the first time.