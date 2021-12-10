Elton John and Ed Sheeran in the music video for their number one hit Merry Christmas Vevo

Sir Elton John has been gifted an early Christmas present after landing his second number one single in the space of a year.

The music legend recently teamed up with his pal Ed Sheeran on the new festive tune Merry Christmas, which was released last week.

It’s now been confirmed that the track has topped the UK singles chart, earning Sir Elton his second number one this year and Ed his third.

Merry Christmas is actually one of a whopping seven seasonal offerings in the top 10 this week.

Wham’s Last Christmas and Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You are at three and four, while Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens, The Pogues’ Fairytale Of New York, Michael Bublé’s cover of It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas and Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree by Brenda Lee have also charted highly with two weeks to go until the coveted Christmas number one is revealed.

Elton John and Ed Sheeran celebrating their number one single together Official Charts Company

Sir Elton previously bagged his first chart-topping song in 16 years back in October, thanks to his Dua Lipa and Pnau collaboration Cold Heart.

Meanwhile, Ed has already had two number ones in 2021 with his singles Bad Habits and Shivers.

It was also announced on Friday that the duo would be teaming up with LadBaby on a new version of their song, renamed Sausage Rolls For Everyone in a bid for the Christmas number one.