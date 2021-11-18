Rod Stewart Admits He And Elton John No Longer Talk After Swapping Insults In The Press

Elton John and Rod Stewart pictured in 2013 Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Rod Stewart has admitted he’s no longer in contact with his friend Elton John after the two became embroiled in a feud back in 2018.

Hitting back in his autobiography, the Candle In The Wind singer insisted he wouldn’t be accepting lessons in “rock and roll from someone who’d spent most of the last decade crooning his way through the Great American Songbook and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas”.

Earlier this year, Rod insisted he and Elton had called time on their feud, but he’s now revealed that their friendship has suffered damage as a result of it.

When asked whether he and Elton would ever collaborate on a future project, Rod told the PA news agency: “No chance. Scotland have got more chance of winning the World Cup than that ever happening. No, we don’t talk at all now. If we talk, we do it through the press.

“I will say something and the press will pick up on it. He will say something and the press will pick up on it. But I don’t even think I have got his mobile number any more.”

On their feud, Rod continued: “It went on for years and years and years. I think we still adore each other. I think we have just grown apart like lovers do sometimes.”

Back in January, Rod admitted he “regretted” his part in sparking his feud with Elton.

“We’ve always been fierce enemies, as you know, through the years, but it’s always been at a playful level,” he said.

“But we had the worst row, like a married couple. It went on forever… I regret it, I really do regret it.”