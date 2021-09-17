Elton John 'On The Warpath' As He Requests Meeting With PM Over Post-Brexit Touring Rules

Sir Elton John said he has requested a meeting with Boris Johnson and is “on the warpath” over visa issues for musicians touring in the European Union. New rules which came into force at the beginning of the year do not guarantee visa-free travel for musicians in the bloc and have prompted fears that touring artists will incur large fees in many of the countries they visit. In August, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said it had negotiated with 19 EU countries to allow British musicians and performers to conduct short tours without the need for a visa, but this was condemned by Sir Elton as a “rehash of what we already know”. Speaking during his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music 1, the chart-topping singer claimed the prime minister has yet to respond to his appeal for a meeting.

Jeff Hahne via Getty Images Elton John on stage in 2019

The 74-year-old said: “The Rocket Hour has a special theme this week. Every artist that I’m going to play is a young British artist who at the moment is not able to tour because of what happened with the Brexit situation. “What has happened is that it’s impossible for young artists financially to pay for visas, negotiate their way through all of the red tape that’s necessary for going to Europe. “It’s financially impossible for them to do so. So I’m on the warpath to try and get this sorted out. And I’ve requested a meeting with Boris Johnson; I’ve yet to hear back from him.” Sir Elton, who was recently forced to delay his forthcoming European and UK tour due to injury, said travelling abroad and playing to foreign audiences is “imperative” for the development of burgeoning British talent. “It’s very important because, when I was a young man, I went to Germany when I was 17, I didn’t earn very much, but it just gave me a taste of what travelling abroad was like and different cultures. “And it’s so imperative for young artists to have that opportunity to do that. It makes them grow as songwriters, as artists and as human beings. And it’s their right to be able to tour wherever they want to do. “And so, at the moment they can’t, but we’re going to try and fix it.”

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Sir Elton is yet to hear back from Boris Johnson after requesting a meeting