Sir Elton John has announced that he’s pushing back the rest of his European tour dates this year until 2023, as he awaits an operation on his hip. Posting on Instagram on Thursday morning, the 74-year-old musician disclosed that he had fallen “awkwardly on a hard surface” over the summer, which has left him in “considerable pain and discomfort”. As a result, Sir Elton is to have an operation on his hip “as soon as possible”, after which he will undergo “intensive physiotherapy”.

Kerry Marshall via Getty Images Sir Elton performing in New Zealand in February 2020

He wrote: “It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that I am forced to reschedule the 2021 dates of my Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe and the UK to 2023. “At the end of the summer break I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since. “Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. “I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications. I will be undertaking a program of intensive physiotherapy that will ensure a full recovery and a return to full mobility without pain.”