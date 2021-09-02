Elton John Didn't Exactly Pull Any Punches When Critiquing His Good Friend Ed Sheeran's Style

He’s renowned for his dressed-down approach when it comes to the red carpet, so many fans might have been surprised to see Ed Sheeran making his way into the GQ Men Of The Year awards on Wednesday night.

The chart-topping singer posed for photographers dressed in an elaborate and brightly-coloured Versace suit jacket – which it turned out had been lent to him by a famous friend.

Well, we say “lent to him”, it doesn’t actually sound like Ed had much choice in the matter.

Speaking to reporters on the night, Ed admitted that his ensemble was a rental from his pal Sir Elton John, after the Rocket Man legend laid into him over his fashion choices.