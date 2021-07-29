Elton John Condemns DaBaby For ‘Fuelling Stigma’ Around HIV Following Comments Made At Live Show

Sir Elton John has spoken out against rapper DaBaby for fuelling “stigma and discrimination” with his comments about homosexuality and HIV. DaBaby made the remarks while performing at a US festival, telling the audience to hold their phones in the air unless they had HIV or were gay men who had sex in car parks. Sir Elton founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation charity in 1992.

Elton John and DaBaby

He wrote on Instagram: “We’ve been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. “This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.” He added: “HIV misinformation and homophobia have no place in the music industry. “We must break down the stigma around HIV and not spread it. As musicians, it’s our job to bring people together.”

Following his performance at the Rolling Loud festival in Miami, DaBaby tweeted: “Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. “So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.”

