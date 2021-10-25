Elton John Laughs Off 'Big Mouth F**king' Ed Sheeran Over Major Spoiler

Elton John said his latest project was so secret that even he wasn’t allowed to speak about it ― but it was spoiled anyway by his collaborator, Ed Sheeran.

The rock icon told NME he has been working on a Christmas song with Sheeran for release during the upcoming holiday season.

“I was sworn to secrecy and then big mouth fucking Sheeran goes to the Netherlands,” he said, referring to an interview Sheeran gave to Dutch radio station NPO Radio 2 where he spilled the beans.

Ed told NPO Radio 2 that Elton called him last Christmas after his 1973 hit Step Into Christmas reached the top 10 again, according to Insider.

“He said, ’Step Into Christmas is Number 6 in the charts,” Ed told the station. “I want to do another Christmas song ― will you do it with me?”