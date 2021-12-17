Alan Carr Reveals Why He Was 'Horrified' By Edit Of His Appearance On An Audience With Adele

Alan Carr has admitted he was “horrified” when he watched back his appearance on An Audience With Adele.
The comedian, who is one of Adele’s close friends, memorably came up on stage during the special while Adele was having her make-up touched up, and ended up performing an impromptu rendition of Make You Feel My Love for the star-studded crowd.
Advertisement
However, Alan has revealed that he actually spent ages begging Adele not to make him sing, but said the edit of the show made it look like he was jumping up on stage “like a rat up a drainpipe”.
Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Alan said: “Can I tell you something? When I watched it back I was horrified!
Advertisement
“What they’d done in the edit, they’d cut out the first five minutes of me going ‘No Adele, no no no, ask someone else, please not me, not me’. And then of course in the edit, I’m jumping up like a rat up a drainpipe, like one of these X-Factor starlet wannabes... ‘Me?! Maybe I can sing a song, but my new album…!’.”
Alan also denied claims the moment was all premeditated, continuing: “People said it was such a set-up, but you’d think I would learn the words if I was going to sing at The Palladium with one of the biggest stars in the world.