Alan Carr Reveals Why He Was 'Horrified' By Edit Of His Appearance On An Audience With Adele

“But yeah my phone just exploded when it happened. I knew I couldn’t sing, but I couldn’t sing that bad!”

Zoe said: “I was thinking, has he forgotten the words or is he just turning to the audience. I was thinking, ‘that is awkward’.”

Alan added: “Luckily she was at the back of the stage and she couldn’t hear. Oh, you were all of us I think…. that would be my worst nightmare, being made to sing.”

Alan also joked he was disappointed not to see Emma Thompson throwing down some enthusiastic moves as she’d memorably done earlier in the evening.

He said: “Oh I’m looking out, there’s Dua Lipa, there’s Samuel L Jackson, there’s Emma Thompson who, her dancing… I mean my singing was the only song she didn’t dance to…

“I was a little bit put out, but yeah, listen it was just crazy!”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Alan said he took Emma sitting down as a marker of his singing ability.

“I knew I was rubbish because Emma Thompson stopped dancing!” he remarked.

“She was like this all the way through like a crazy aunt at a wedding. When I got up there, she was like, I’ll sit down.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV, The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show airs weekdays at 7am on Radio 2, while An Audience With Adele is still available to stream on ITV Hub.