Entertainment

Alan Carr Reveals Why He Was 'Horrified' By Edit Of His Appearance On An Audience With Adele

The comedian memorably sang Make You Feel My Love for the star-studded crowd as Adele had her make-up retouched.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Adele and Alan Carr
Adele and Alan Carr
ITV

Alan Carr has admitted he was “horrified” when he watched back his appearance on An Audience With Adele.

The comedian, who is one of Adele’s close friends, memorably came up on stage during the special while Adele was having her make-up touched up, and ended up performing an impromptu rendition of Make You Feel My Love for the star-studded crowd.

However, Alan has revealed that he actually spent ages begging Adele not to make him sing, but said the edit of the show made it look like he was jumping up on stage “like a rat up a drainpipe”.

Speaking on Zoe Ball’s Radio 2 Breakfast Show, Alan said: “Can I tell you something? When I watched it back I was horrified!

“What they’d done in the edit, they’d cut out the first five minutes of me going ‘No Adele, no no no, ask someone else, please not me, not me’. And then of course in the edit, I’m jumping up like a rat up a drainpipe, like one of these X-Factor starlet wannabes... ‘Me?! Maybe I can sing a song, but my new album…!’.”

Alan sang on stage for the crowd at the London Palladium
Alan sang on stage for the crowd at the London Palladium
ITV

Alan also denied claims the moment was all premeditated, continuing: “People said it was such a set-up, but you’d think I would learn the words if I was going to sing at The Palladium with one of the biggest stars in the world.

“But yeah my phone just exploded when it happened. I knew I couldn’t sing, but I couldn’t sing that bad!”

Zoe said: “I was thinking, has he forgotten the words or is he just turning to the audience. I was thinking, ‘that is awkward’.”

Alan added: “Luckily she was at the back of the stage and she couldn’t hear. Oh, you were all of us I think…. that would be my worst nightmare, being made to sing.”

Alan also joked he was disappointed not to see Emma Thompson throwing down some enthusiastic moves as she’d memorably done earlier in the evening.

He said: “Oh I’m looking out, there’s Dua Lipa, there’s Samuel L Jackson, there’s Emma Thompson who, her dancing… I mean my singing was the only song she didn’t dance to…

“I was a little bit put out, but yeah, listen it was just crazy!”

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, Alan said he took Emma sitting down as a marker of his singing ability.

“I knew I was rubbish because Emma Thompson stopped dancing!” he remarked.

“She was like this all the way through like a crazy aunt at a wedding. When I got up there, she was like, I’ll sit down.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV, The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show airs weekdays at 7am on Radio 2, while An Audience With Adele is still available to stream on ITV Hub.

Ash Percival - Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

Suggest a correction
uktvwe love tvAdelealan carran audience with adele