Lizzo Lifts The Lid On Friendship With Adele: 'We're Both Supreme Divas'

Lizzo has opened up about her friendship with Adele revealing they are “connected” through their similar personalities.

The Juice singer told People magazine of how Adele had given her “really good advice” about similar situations that she’d been through, and described herself and the Easy On Me hitmaker as being “supreme divas”.

Lizzo revealed the pair met for the first time at either a birthday party or an afterparty for the Grammys.

“I can’t remember where because I was drunk at both,” she admitted.

“She’s been through similar things that I have, and she’s given me really good advice.

“We have very similar personalities and the way we think, and we just connected in that way.

“We’re both supreme divas. We know our worth — and we’re also both Tauruses!”

The Grammy-winning musician was among those in the A-list audience at Adele’s recent US TV special at Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, where she was seen singing along with Oprah Winfrey.

Of the show, Lizzo said: “When it came time for her performance, she extended an invitation, which was incredible — she put my ass in the front row, which was even more incredible.

“I was living, and we had a lot of fun.”

However, Lizzo said she had not realised how star-studded the audience had been because she arrived at the last moment.

She said: “I didn’t really notice everyone that was there because I was the second-to-last person — Drake was after me — but I was the second-to-last person to show up, and I had like kind of rushed in.

“I saw on Twitter the other day, I was like, ‘Wait, Donald Glover was there?’ Because there was people there that I didn’t even realise.”

Adele recently opened up about how she didn’t used to have many famous friends until she met Jennifer Lawrence and Nicole Richie, who just happened to be neighbours when she moved to the US.

“They humanised me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that,” Adele told Rolling Stone.