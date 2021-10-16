Lizzo Twerking Up A Storm To Adele's New Single Is Truly All Kinds Of Iconic

Adele’s return to the music scene has sparked a lot of enthusiastic reactions online in the last 24 hours, but trust us when we say that no one was more excited about the Grammy-winning star’s new release than Lizzo.
To celebrate Adele’s comeback, the Good As Hell star shared video of herself twerking up a storm to Easy On Me while in the recording studio.
Now, admittedly mid-tempo power ballads and full-blown twerking routines might not seem like the most compatible of artforms on paper. However, if anyone was going to make it work, it was Lizzo.
“New Adele go crazy,” she tweeted, alongside the minute-long clip of herself dancing to the emotional piano ballad.
Easy On Me was released on Friday, marking Adele’s first new music since 2015.
As well as breaking records on both Spotify and Amazon Prime in just 24 hours, Easy On Me has also inspired a number of ridiculous memes based around both the song itself and its accompanying music video.
The track serves as the lead single from Adele’s long-awaited fourth album, 30, which is set to debut next month, almost six years to the day after her most recent release, 25.
Adele recently spoke about what we should expect from her upcoming album during revealing interviews with both the UK and US editions of Vogue.
Meanwhile, Lizzo made her own musical comeback over the summer, when she and Cardi B teamed up for their defiant single Rumors.
The pair’s collaboration hit the top 20 in the UK singles chart back in August, and peaked at number four across the pond.
Watch the Rumors music video below: