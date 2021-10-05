Adele’s comeback announcement has ended up inspiring a completely ridiculous (albeit hilarious) new meme. On Tuesday afternoon, the chart-topping singer finally confirmed that her six-year hiatus was coming to an end, with the news that her new single Easy On Me would be released on 15 October. This news was accompanied by a 20-second teaser clip, which saw the Someone Like You star listening to her new song on a cassette tape in her car, before driving off.

Sony Adele appears only briefly in the Easy On Me teaser clip

Within just a few short hours, the clip had been viewed millions of times worldwide, and also inspired our favourite new meme on Twitter, as users imagined what else Adele could have been listening to. Suggestions included a few floor-fillers, some oft-overlooked UK pop deep cuts and a certain Drag Race earworm we still can’t get out of our heads after more than six months...

Ok this one

pic.twitter.com/D1mPZX0CGj — TM | Loving Him Was RED ❤️ | (@lolswift1313) October 5, 2021

ADELE OMFGGG WE ARE MOVING pic.twitter.com/wW65TSF2lQ — 🧣 (@masqueraderep) October 5, 2021

Not @Adele sampling Britney Spears on her new single… Her impact is unmatched!!! pic.twitter.com/orEfsu0ZDh — Emre | New account, ifb 🌹 (@EmreeeAkn) October 5, 2021

Fair play Adele pic.twitter.com/q9jVKRYLGX — Jake Grealish (@Jakeshaker) October 5, 2021

I dunno what you're all talking about. The new Adele song sounds like a pure banger. pic.twitter.com/4dE00Mye6b — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) October 5, 2021

can't believe Adele is covering this!!! pic.twitter.com/IKpDOwn9SQ — Shaun Kitchener (@ShaunKitchener) October 5, 2021

Adele listening to her favourite Madonna song. pic.twitter.com/vvKJoi6rin — Lee (@JustifyMyLee) October 5, 2021

Adele's new single sounds Electric huns x #Adele30pic.twitter.com/bmyMR8Ww3u — adam robert (@trulyadamshame) October 5, 2021

omg this fits so well pic.twitter.com/8fGeEdhXCL — 🧣 (@masqueraderep) October 5, 2021

Meanwhile, others had their own points to make about the Easy On Me teaser...

Adele took so long to come back cause she lost half of her new album in the move💀 pic.twitter.com/iJpPTlR39z — sara ³⁰ (@beautydelly) October 5, 2021

First a flip phone and now a cassette player. Adele really said no to modern technology. pic.twitter.com/rPBJVbs7yL — Joe 🥤 (@JoePassmore) October 5, 2021

Us: Where is the music Adele?

The music: pic.twitter.com/o4VWbdx3ph — Fred ³⁰ (@FredAdkins_) October 5, 2021

adele picking up her litter after the music video shoot pic.twitter.com/uCuVXWWZPd — Bʀᴀɴᴅᴏɴ (@bjbjonez) October 5, 2021

Moms + gays driving home from getting iced coffee the day Adele releases Easy On Me pic.twitter.com/UidvoFEyt0 — Joey Nolfi (@joeynolfi) October 5, 2021

🚨ADELE EXCLUSIVE🚨



My team has sourced an image of the passenger in Adele’s car from her new ‘Easy on Me’ teaser! @adelepic.twitter.com/EeHhy9LWC6 — Adele Photos ³⁰ (@photosofadele) October 5, 2021

Many fans of Adele were also quick to point out parallels between the new clip and the music video for her global smash hit Hello, leading to speculation there may be a link between the two...

Adele’s “Easy On Me” teaser shows a continuation from her “Hello” music video leaving her past and into a new direction. #Adele30pic.twitter.com/NPj6euDjg6 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) October 5, 2021

She is closing cycles 🎞



Adele seems to be leaving the house of 'Hello' (2015) in her new video clip 'Easy On Me' (2021). #Adele30#EasyOnMepic.twitter.com/m0j9h2JbQG — Adele Colombia³⁰ (@AdeleinColombia) October 5, 2021

A continuation of the parallels in the Adeleverse.



Adele - Hello Adele - Easy on Me pic.twitter.com/suB3ujqzbA — Adele Photos ³⁰ (@photosofadele) October 5, 2021

.@Adele’s upcoming music video for “Easy On Me” was apparently filmed in the same place of her last lead single “Hello”.



— Are we getting a sequel? pic.twitter.com/mVX3VN08UO — Adele Stats ³⁰ (@StatsAdele) October 5, 2021