Adele Appears To Confirm Romance With Rich Paul In Cosy Instagram Snap

Adele has appeared to confirm her romance with American sports agent Rich Paul. The singer shared a photo on Instagram showing them posing together in a photobooth at an event, reported to be the wedding of NBA star Anthony Davis. Sharing a string of images from the night, Adele captioned the post with a love heart emoji.

The post was liked more than 1.5 million times within an hour of Adele sharing it. Adele and Rich Paul were first linked back in July after they attended the 2021 NBA Finals. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst then fanned the flames of when he referred to Adele as Rich Paul’s “girlfriend” on an episode of The Lowe Post. The pair have been spotted together on a number of occasions since. Rich is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.

Singer Adele sat next to Rich Paul at Game Five of the NBA Finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

