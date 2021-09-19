Adele Appears To Confirm Romance With Rich Paul In Cosy Instagram Snap

Adele has appeared to confirm her romance with American sports agent Rich Paul.
The singer shared a photo on Instagram showing them posing together in a photobooth at an event, reported to be the wedding of NBA star Anthony Davis.
Sharing a string of images from the night, Adele captioned the post with a love heart emoji.
The post was liked more than 1.5 million times within an hour of Adele sharing it.
Adele and Rich Paul were first linked back in July after they attended the 2021 NBA Finals.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst then fanned the flames of when he referred to Adele as Rich Paul’s “girlfriend” on an episode of The Lowe Post.
The pair have been spotted together on a number of occasions since.
Rich is the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which represents high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.
Adele announced her split from her husband, charity boss Simon Konecki, in April 2019 after three years of marriage.
Their divorce was finalised in March 2021, with the former couple sharing custody of their eight-year-old son Angelo.
Meanwhile, fans are still eagerly waiting on new music from the 33-year-old singer.
Her last album, 25, was released in 2015 and she’s been working on the follow-up ever since.
The star had previously shut down a fan who had asked when new music was coming.
“Wear a mask and be patient,” she told them back in June 2020.