Adele was glued to her TV screen like the rest of the country on Wednesday night to watch England beat Denmark in their history-making Euro 2020 victory.

And the singer has shared her brilliant reaction to the moment England captain Harry Kane fired in the winning goal.

Sharing a clip on her Instagram, Adele can be seen jumping around her living room and screaming – first in horror when Kane’s penalty was saved, and then in delight when the ball rebounded off keeper Kasper Schmeichel and the captain managed to find the net.

Warning: This video might make you seasick…