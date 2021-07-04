The 10 Funniest Celebrity Tweets About England's Euro 2020 Victory Over Ukraine

We think there might be quite a few sore heads today following England’s stunning 4-0 win against Ukraine on Saturday night.
Over 20 million fans - including quite a few famous faces - watched the game on the BBC and many celebrated into the early hours after the Three Lions reached their second consecutive semi-final at a major tournament.
And it didn’t take long for many a celeb to share their (often hilarious) thoughts on England’s latest Euro 2020 win on Twitter...
Two goals from captain Harry Kane and headers from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson handed the England side a resounding win at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.
Gareth Southgate’s men will now meet Denmark in the last four at Wembley on Wednesday evening.
Either Italy or Spain are waiting for a potential final next weekend.