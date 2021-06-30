Stormzy proved he was a man of his word after making a bet with one fan about the result of England’s Euros game against Germany on Tuesday night. The chart-topping rapper was seen watching the match at Box Park in Croydon, where he – and everyone else in attendance – got well and truly swept up in the action. He was seen spending the evening with friends while wearing an England strip emblazoned with midfielder Jack Grealish’s name.

And when the match ended, with England beating Germany 2-0, it’s fair to say that things well and truly went off – and Stormzy was right there at the heart of it all.

#Euro2020: Stormzy and fans at Croydon Box Park threw beers in the air and ripped their shirts off as England scored twice against Germany to book their place in the quarter-finals 🦁🦁🦁



More: https://t.co/sHFsH4sBBbpic.twitter.com/ZXtmEQtfUA — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 29, 2021

This is the moment England fans - including Stormzy - celebrated in Croydon as the final whistle blew in the Three Lions' 2-0 victory against Germany to secure a place in the Euro 2020 quarter-finals #ENGvsGERhttps://t.co/EvPFnYSF0Dpic.twitter.com/UjZ4tiTB7y — ITV News (@itvnews) June 29, 2021

It looks like the festivities didn’t end there, though. Several videos shared on social media revealed that Stormzy made an agreement with one fan while he was watching the game, telling him that if England came out on top, he’d come back to his gaff for a post-match celebration. And did he stick to it? Well, take a look for yourself.

Stormzy pulling up to one random guys house for an after party after promising he would if England secured a win 👏🍻 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SKkvrN2WNj — Link Up TV (@linkuptv) June 29, 2021

Stormzy promised some guys at Boxpark that if England won, he would go round to their house for a coupla cans 🍻 & he stuck to his word!



Stormzy is the ideal famous person. Remains low key and casual for 95% of the time and then pops up in random places and makes people's day. Iconic. Nothing but good vibes. https://t.co/cU3w2vlXIO — Elle Rudd 🌻 (@ElleRudd_) June 30, 2021

A friend of the rapper wrote on Snapchat: “Stormz promised some random guy if England win we gotta go to his house for the after party & now we’re drinking beer smh.” However, Stormzy wasn’t the only celebrity who got in on the fun on Tuesday. Photos from Wembley Stadium showed Ed Sheeran and David Beckham enjoyed the match together, while comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – responsible for the football anthem Three Lions – were also in the stands.

JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images Ed Sheeran and David Beckham at Wembley Stadium

Maybe just one more with hand less strange. pic.twitter.com/hA77vdDqG3 — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) June 29, 2021