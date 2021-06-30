Stormzy proved he was a man of his word after making a bet with one fan about the result of England’s Euros game against Germany on Tuesday night.
The chart-topping rapper was seen watching the match at Box Park in Croydon, where he – and everyone else in attendance – got well and truly swept up in the action.
He was seen spending the evening with friends while wearing an England strip emblazoned with midfielder Jack Grealish’s name.
And when the match ended, with England beating Germany 2-0, it’s fair to say that things well and truly went off – and Stormzy was right there at the heart of it all.
It looks like the festivities didn’t end there, though.
Several videos shared on social media revealed that Stormzy made an agreement with one fan while he was watching the game, telling him that if England came out on top, he’d come back to his gaff for a post-match celebration.
And did he stick to it? Well, take a look for yourself.
A friend of the rapper wrote on Snapchat: “Stormz promised some random guy if England win we gotta go to his house for the after party & now we’re drinking beer smh.”
However, Stormzy wasn’t the only celebrity who got in on the fun on Tuesday.
Photos from Wembley Stadium showed Ed Sheeran and David Beckham enjoyed the match together, while comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner – responsible for the football anthem Three Lions – were also in the stands.
Coral have now named England the favourite to win Euro 2020, with odds of 2-1, cut from 9-2 after their latest victory.
The team will next go up against Ukraine on Saturday night.