England Through To Euro 2020 Semi-Finals After Stunning 4-0 Victory Over Ukraine

England fans at home and abroad celebrated into the early hours after the Three Lions reached their second consecutive semi-final at a major tournament. The Three Lions’ 4-0 demolition of Ukraine in Rome set up a clash with Denmark at Wembley, with restrictions on capacity set to be eased for the fixture. Harry Kane scored once in each half, with goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson seeing the side through. It is the second time England have found themselves one game away from a major final in the last three years after Gareth Southgate led the country to the same stage at the World Cup in 2018.

Eddie Keogh - The FA via Getty Images Jordan Henderson of England celebrates with Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Harry Kane after scoring their side's fourth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Quarter-final match between Ukraine and England at Olimpico Stadium in Rome.

In London, hundreds of England fans repeated the celebrations from Tuesday when the side beat Germany and climbed on to the Shaftesbury memorial fountain in Piccadilly Circus and waved the St George flag. There were also gatherings in Trafalgar Square and Leicester Square, with one supporter, Marc Ghossein, told PA: “It’s an amazing feeling. We have been waiting for this for 25 years now. We’re almost at the semi-final, it’s coming home. England is going to win this year.” His friend Ellie Mhanna added: “England is going to win this year’s Euros for sure. They’ve been consistent and they deserve it.” One woman, whose boyfriend had celebrated the win with the crowd, told PA: “He’s taken off his shirt now, there’s nothing I can do.” The game was England’s first away from Wembley at the tournament and fans had been urged not to travel with Italy on the UK’s amber list.

ALBERTO LINGRIA via Getty Images England's coach Gareth Southgate (R) greets England's forward Harry Kane after being substituted during the UEFA EURO 2020 quarter-final football match between Ukraine and England.