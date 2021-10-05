Adele has shared her first snippet of new music in almost six years, ahead of her musical comeback.

For the past week, fans of the chart-topping singer have been spotting clues that she’s about to return to the music scene, which she’s finally confirmed to be the case, revealing that her new single Easy On Me will be released on 15 October.

She shared the news on Tuesday afternoon, alongside a short black-and-white clip of what looks like the song’s music video.