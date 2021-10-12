Peppa Pig Shares Hilarious Response After Being Snubbed By Adele In Instagram Live-Stream

While Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj’s chaotic live-stream on Monday night is currently dominating the conversation, we’d rather focus on Adele’s joyful and impromptu Instagram Live session over the weekend, which has still got us howling days later.

The Grammy-winning musician shocked her fans on Saturday night when she suddenly went live on her official Instagram page, with more than 100,000 people tuning in to watch her answering fans’ questions.

Adele being Adele, the live-stream was a total scream, not least because of the star’s struggles with technology and difficulties answering certain questions from her followers (sample quote: “what’s my body count? What does that mean?”).

One of our favourite ridiculous moments from the stream, that’s since gone viral on Twitter, came when a fan asked Adele whether she was “gonna collab with Peppa Pig”, prompting an incredulous “no!!” from the Someone Like You singer.