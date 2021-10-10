NBC via Getty Images Adele presenting Saturday Night Live last year

Adele stunned her fans on Saturday night when she surprised them with her very first Instagram Live appearance. While the Hello singer admitted that technology wasn’t her strongest suit, more than 100,000 people tuned in to watch her chatting to fans and answering their questions over the course of the stream. She also rewarded fans’ patience by playing them the first 45 seconds of her new single Easy On Me. The question is… do you fancy a listen?

Before hitting play on the song, Adele commented that she “might get in trouble for playing it”, which she quickly shrugged off. In the snippet, she’s heard singing: “There ain’t no gold in this river that I’ve been washing my hands in forever. I know there is hope in these waters but I can’t bring myself to swim when I am drowning in this silence.” “Baby, let me in,” she was then heard singing, before the actual Adele declared: ”That’s it. That’s all I’m gonna play.” Among those commenting over the course of the live-stream were chart-topping musician Alicia Keys, TV presenter Rylan Clark-Neal and former Radio 1 star Nick Grimshaw. After weeks of online speculation about whether Adele was gearing up to release her first new music in almost six years, the Grammy-winning star finally confirmed earlier this week that her comeback single Easy On Me was imminent. She made the announcement with a short clip of the song’s music video, which was very quickly turned into a ridiculous meme.

Easy On Me - October 15 pic.twitter.com/7HRvxAfEqy — Adele (@Adele) October 5, 2021