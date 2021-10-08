Adele Had Some Choice Words For Matt Hancock During Candid Vogue Interview

It seems there was no subject off-limits during Adele’s recent candid interview with Vogue, and apparently that included sharing her thoughts on certain former UK cabinet ministers.

During her extensive chat with British Vogue, the chart-topping singer – who spent lockdown with her eight-year-old son at her home in Los Angeles – had a few choice words for former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Early on in the interview, she branded the cabinet minister a “dirty sod” in what the magazine described as “full Peggy Mitchell mode”, referring to Hancock having had an affair with an aide, breaking Covid guidelines in the process, which ultimately led to him resigning from his post.