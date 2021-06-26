Matt Hancock Resigns As Health Secretary Over Covid Rules Breach

Matt Hancock has resigned as Health Secretary over his breaking of Covid rules during his affair with an aide.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, he said the government “owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down”.

Hancock was forced to quit following a growing clamour from Tory MPs over his conduct, which was sensationally revealed when the Sun newspaper printed a photo of him kissing adviser Gina Coladangelo.

The paper published both images and video footage of the pair in a clinch in the minister’s office in the Department of Health last month - before lockdown rules were eased on social contact like hugging.

On Friday, the minister had defied calls to quit, simply saying he was “sorry” for breaching the rules that he had expected millions of others to abide by.

The PM had given him his full backing, but opinion polls showed that the public wanted him to quit.

In his letter, Hancock wrote: “The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis.

“I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need (to) be with my children at this time.”

In response, the prime minister wrote: “You should leave office very proud of what you have achieved – not just in tackling the pandemic, but even before Covid-19 struck us.”

Johnson had refused to sack Hancock, with his spokesman saying the PM considered the matter closed after receiving the West Suffolk MP’s apology on Friday.

But a raft of Tory backbenchers demanded action, as their constituents were “seething” at the hypocrisy of the man in charge of Covid restrictions breaching them himself.

Labour leader Keir Starmer tweeted that the resignation was the right thing to do, but that Johnson should have sacked him.