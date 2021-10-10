Adele Shows The Love For Britney Spears During Impromptu Instagram Live-Stream

Adele took a moment to show her support for Britney Spears during her impromptu Instagram Live on Saturday night.

The chart-topping singer stunned fans over the weekend when, without warning, she started a live-stream on her Instagram page, with over 100,000 people tuning in to watch Adele chatting to her fans.

Over the course of the live-stream, the Someone Like You singer played the first 40 seconds of her new single Easy On Me (despite concerns she’d “get in trouble” with her label for previewing the track) and answered fans’ questions in the comments.

This included one fan who asked whether she supported the #FreeBritney movement, which saw fans of the Piece Of Me star campaigning to have the conservatorship she’s been placed under for the past 13 years lifted.