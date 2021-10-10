Adele Shows The Love For Britney Spears During Impromptu Instagram Live-Stream

Adele took a moment to show her support for Britney Spears during her impromptu Instagram Live on Saturday night.
The chart-topping singer stunned fans over the weekend when, without warning, she started a live-stream on her Instagram page, with over 100,000 people tuning in to watch Adele chatting to her fans.
Over the course of the live-stream, the Someone Like You singer played the first 40 seconds of her new single Easy On Me (despite concerns she’d “get in trouble” with her label for previewing the track) and answered fans’ questions in the comments.
This included one fan who asked whether she supported the #FreeBritney movement, which saw fans of the Piece Of Me star campaigning to have the conservatorship she’s been placed under for the past 13 years lifted.
“[Of] course I support #FreeBritney,” she said during the live chat. “I love Britney.”
Adele added that she’s met Britney “a couple of times” and “absolutely adores her”.
“I’m so happy for her,” she added, referencing the wave of good news that’s come Britney’s way lately, including the removal of her father as her legal guardian and her engagement to long-term partner Sam Asghari.
It wasn’t just Britney who got a shout-out from Adele during the live-stream, as she also gave her seal of approval to stars including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Doja Cat.
John Zabel, a certified public accountant, has replaced Jamie Spears as Britney’s conservator on a temporary basis, having been selected personally by the star.
A hearing has been scheduled for 12 November, during which the permanent termination of the legal arrangement will be discussed.
Britney has largely remained silent when it came to the conservatorship over the last 13 years, but at a hearing earlier this year she spoke out, describing the arrangement as “abusive” and later calling for her dad to be charged with conservatorship abuse.