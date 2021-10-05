Britney Spears Says She 'Cried For 2 Hours' Over Support For #FreeBritney Movement As She Thanks Fans

Britney Spears has thanked fans involved in the #FreeBritney movement after her father was removed as her conservator after 13 years.

Many fans of the pop legend have long campaigned for an end to the legal arrangement that has controlled Britney’s life and finances since 2008.

Last week, a judge ruled that it was in her “best interests” that Jamie Spears was suspended from his role, with a hearing to discuss fully terminating the conservatorship set for November.

Britney has now thanked her supporters, saying their backing reduced her to tears.