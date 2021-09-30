Britney Spears looked to be in the mood for celebrating on Wednesday night, after a judge suspended her father Jamie from his role as her conservator.

In recent times, the chart-topping singer has been embroiled in a legal battle over the conservatorship she’s been under for the past 13 years, which has seen her father and other parties in control of her finances and various aspects of her personal life.

At a hearing on Wednesday night, a judge ruled that Jamie Spears would no longer be serving as his daughter’s legal guardian, effective immediately.

John Zabel, a certified public accountant, will replace Jamie on a temporary basis, having been selected personally by Britney.