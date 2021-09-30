Britney Spears looked to be in the mood for celebrating on Wednesday night, after a judge suspended her father Jamie from his role as her conservator.
In recent times, the chart-topping singer has been embroiled in a legal battle over the conservatorship she’s been under for the past 13 years, which has seen her father and other parties in control of her finances and various aspects of her personal life.
At a hearing on Wednesday night, a judge ruled that Jamie Spears would no longer be serving as his daughter’s legal guardian, effective immediately.
John Zabel, a certified public accountant, will replace Jamie on a temporary basis, having been selected personally by Britney.
Following the ruling, Britney shared a joyful post on her Instagram, and while she didn’t address the latest development directly, she did say she was feeling “on cloud 9”.
Alongside footage of her pretending to fly a plane, the Piece Of Me star wrote: “On cloud 9 right now!!!! First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared.”
She then cryptically added: “Pssss bringing the ship home, JL... Stay classy beautiful people!!!! New pics coming soon!!!!”
While Zabel will now temporarily serve as Britney’s conservator, another hearing has been scheduled for 12 November, during which the termination of the legal arrangement will be discussed.
Having previously remained largely silent about her conservatorship for the last 13 years, Britney made headlines earlier this year when she spoke at a hearing, describing the guardianship as “abusive”.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Britney’s lawyer Sam Rosengart said: “[Jamie Spears] must be suspended today, not because a lawyer is arguing it but because Britney Spears is pleading for it.
“Sometimes judges are asked to make very hard decisions. This is not such a decision. This is not such a case. This is a very easy decision.”
Judge Brenda Penny ultimately ruled that Jamie’s suspension was in the “best interests” of his daughter.