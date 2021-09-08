The father of Britney Spears has filed a petition to end the conservatorship that has controlled the pop superstar’s life and career since 2008. In a stunning move, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of his daughter’s estate, said “recent events” called into question whether she still needed a court to oversee her affairs. The filing at a court in Los Angeles states: “Ms Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. “She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. “She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding.”

Britney Spears

The 39-year-old singer has twice addressed the court in recent months, describing the conservatorship as “abusive” and strongly calling for her father to be removed from his role. Lawyers for Jamie said he had always wanted what was best for his daughter. The filing added: “As Mr Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr Spears believes that she should get that chance.” Britney has “demonstrated a level of independence,” according to the filing, including driving herself around. And Jodi Montgomery, the care-giver who oversees the star’s personal affairs, should also be discharged from her role, Jamie said. Brenda Penny, the judge overseeing the case, will now have to approve the move to terminate the arrangement. The next hearing is set to take place at Los Angeles Superior Court on September 29.

Protesters attend a #FreeBritney Rally at Stanley Mosk Courthouse on July 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Britney was placed under the conservatorship – a complex legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old or infirm – in 2008 after suffering a series of mental breakdowns. She has not performed since 2018 and told the court she would not return to the stage while her father was conservator. Jamie’s filing comes after months of escalation in what has been described as the most famous conservatorship in the world. Britney delivered bombshell testimony in court on June 23, when she emotionally told judge Penny the toll the arrangement had taken on her life. She said: “This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life, I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two to three-year break.” A month later she addressed the court again and demanded her father be charged with conservatorship abuse. In July Mathew S Rosengart replaced Samuel Ingham, who had been the singer’s court-appointed lawyer since 2008, and promised to take a more aggressive approach in terminating the arrangement.

Britney Spears' new layer Mathew S. Rosengart speaks to reporters as he leaves the Los Angeles County Courthouse.