Britney Spears Heaps Praise On Boyfriend Sam Asghari For Support Through 'Hardest Years'

Britney Spears has paid tribute to boyfriend Sam Asghari﻿ for his support during her “hardest years”. The chart-topping singer is currently fighting to have her father Jamie Spears removed as her legal conservator, a position that has seen him and other parties in control of her finances and various aspects of her personal life since 2008. Amid the legal battle, Britney thanked him for standing by her in a post dedicated to him on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of them together, the pop superstar wrote: “Not only has this cute asshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook.” She then made a tongue-in-cheek bid to land him an action film role. “Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star,” Britney joked. Britney met the Iranian-born actor and personal trainer on the set of a music video in 2016.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Britney Spears and Sam Asghari pictured in 2019