Britney Spears Calls Out Her Father And Sister In Another Scathing Instagram Post

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Britney Spears pictured in 2015

Referencing videos she’s been posting of herself in recent times, which show her dancing freely in her home, Britney began: “For those of you who choose to criticise my dancing videos... look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years. “I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of on stage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time... which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the motherf***ing spa!!!! “And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans... so I quit!!!!” Britney’s previous court-appointed lawyer claimed last year that the singer was “afraid” of her father and refused to perform as long as he was still her legal conservator. More recently, the Stronger star admitted on Instagram she had “no idea” whether she would return to the stage in the future. Elsewhere in her post, she said that she “doesn’t like” that Jamie Lynn performed a string of Britney songs on her behalf at the 2017 Radio Disney awards.

Image Group LA via Getty Images Britney and Jamie Lynn at the 2017 Radio Disney awards