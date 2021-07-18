Britney Spears Calls Out Her Father And Sister In Another Scathing Instagram Post

Britney Spears has shared a second scathing statement on her Instagram page, a day after calling out those who had spoken out in support of her despite not offering her help when she most needed it.
The chart-topping singer is currently fighting to end the legal conservatorship she’s been under for the last 13 years, which has seen her father Jamie Spears and other parties overseeing her finances and various aspects of her personal life.
Late on Saturday night, Britney uploaded a lengthy post onto her Instagram, name-checking both her father and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.
Referencing videos she’s been posting of herself in recent times, which show her dancing freely in her home, Britney began: “For those of you who choose to criticise my dancing videos... look I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think!!!! I’ve done that for the past 13 years.
“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of on stage in Vegas where some people were so far gone they couldn’t even shake my hand and I ended up getting a contact high from weed all the time... which I didn’t mind but it would have been nice to be able to go to the motherf***ing spa!!!!
“And no I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years and begging to put my new music in my show for MY fans... so I quit!!!!”
Britney’s previous court-appointed lawyer claimed last year that the singer was “afraid” of her father and refused to perform as long as he was still her legal conservator.
More recently, the Stronger star admitted on Instagram she had “no idea” whether she would return to the stage in the future.
Elsewhere in her post, she said that she “doesn’t like” that Jamie Lynn performed a string of Britney songs on her behalf at the 2017 Radio Disney awards.
Britney went on to claim that her “support system hurt me deeply” and that the conservatorship “killed my dreams”.
“All I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill... yet people still try !!!!” she continued. “I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past... I’m way past all that and have been for a long time!!!!
“And for women who say it’s weird the way I still have hope for fairytales... go fuck yourself!!!!! As I said... hope is all I have right now... you’re lucky I post anything at all... if you don’t like what you see, unfollow me!!!
“People try to kill hope because hope is one of the most vulnerable and fragile things there is !!!! I’m gonna go read a mother fucking fairy tale now!!!! Psss if you don’t want to see my precious ass dancing in my living room or it’s not up to your standards... go read a fucking book.”
Last month, Britney spoke out about the conservatorship publicly for the first time in over a decade at a hearing in Los Angeles.
Addressing the court remotely, Britney made a of distressing claims about the arrangement, including allegations that she had been forced to take lithium in place of her regular medication and be on birth control despite wanting to have a child with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
She also expressed her hopes to sue her family, stating: “They should be in jail. I just want my life back.”
An additional hearing took place in Wednesday, where Britney called for her father to be charged with “conservatorship abuse”.