Britney Spears Calls For Her Father To Be Charged With 'Conservatorship Abuse'

Britney Spears has called for her father Jamie to be charged with “conservatorship abuse”.
Last month, Britney spoke out publicly about the legal guardianship she’s been under for the last 13 years, which has given her father and other parties control of her finances and aspects of her personal life.
Speaking remotely at a hearing in Los Angeles, she alleged that she’d been forced to take lithium in place of her regular medication and be on birth control, despite wanting to have a child with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
She also called for an end to the conservatorship, which she described as “abusive”.
On Wednesday evening, a subsequent hearing saw Britney discussing her father’s role in the conservatorship for the second time.
Britney claimed that in his role as her conservator, Jamie Spears had limited the amount of coffee she was allowed to drink and had confiscated vitamins she was taking for her hair.
“Ma’am, that’s not abuse, that’s just fucking cruelty,” the singer tearfully told Judge Brenda Penny over the phone. “Excuse my language but it’s the truth.”
She once requested Jamie be removed as her legal conservator, stating she wanted him to be charged with “conservatorship abuse”.
Britney said of her conservators: “Their goal was to make me feel crazy, and I’m not. And that’s not OK.”
“My dad needs to be removed today and I will be happy with [current co-conservator Jodi Montgomery] helping me,” she insisted.
Reading from a pre-written speech, Britney concluded: “I’m here to press charges. I’m angry and I will go there... I want him removed and I want a court-appointed lawyer and I want investigations. And I think that’s it.”
At her hearing in June, Britney said she wanted to select her own legal attorney, a request which was also granted on Wednesday night, following the resignation of her previous court-appointed lawyer.
Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart will now represent Britney going forward – a move she celebrated on Instagram with a video of herself doing cartwheels on Instagram – with the attorney expected to file petition to end the conservatorship in the near future.