Britney Spears has marked her latest legal victory with a celebratory video of herself doing cartwheels. At a hearing last month, Britney called for an end to the conservatorship she’s been under for the last 13 years, which has seen her father and other parties in control of various aspects of her finances and personal affairs. Speaking remotely, she made a string of allegations about the legal arrangement, including that she’d been forced to take lithium in place of her regular medication and be on birth control, despite wanting to have a child with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The singer also requested that she be allowed to choose her own legal representative, which was granted at a subsequent hearing on Wednesday evening.

Jeff Kravitz/BBMA2016 via Getty Images Britney Spears in 2016

After the news that an attorney of her choosing had been appointed, Britney celebrated with an Instagram video of herself riding a horse and performing cartwheels in a public park, accompanied by KT Tunstall’s Black Horse And The Cherry Tree. She wrote that things were “coming along”, while posting the middle finger emoji. “I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED!!!!” Britney wrote. “Thank you to my fans who are supporting me… You have no idea what it means to me to be supported by such awesome fans!!!! God bless you all!!!!” She ended the caption by using the hashtag #FreeBritney for the first time.