Britney Spears’ Court-Appointed Lawyer Offers Resignation From Conservatorship

Britney Spears’ court-appointed lawyer has offered his resignation as the fallout from the pop superstar’s dramatic testimony continues. Samuel Ingham, who had represented the singer since she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, announced his desire to step down on July 6. A court filing in Los Angeles obtained by the PA news agency states: “Samuel D Ingham III hereby resigns as court-appointed counsel for Britney Jean Spears, conservatee, effective upon the appointment of new court-appointed counsel.” Loeb & Loeb, a law firm brought in to help Mr Ingham, also offered its resignation in the filing.

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images Britney Spears

Mr Ingham did not state why he wished to step down but the decision comes after Spears savaged the conservatorship as “abusive”, asked for it to end and criticised his work with her. On June 23 she told Judge Brenda Penny she was unaware of how to terminate the conservatorship and suggested she wanted to hire her own lawyer. The court appointed Mr Ingham after Spears, 39, was deemed incapable of finding her own legal representation following a series of mental breakdowns. According to the most recent accounting available, in 2019 Mr Ingham was paid about 373,000 dollars (£270,000) for working with the singer. Spears pays the legal costs of those on both sides of the case. Mr Ingham’s resignation will take effect as soon as Spears has new representation, the filing states.

Rich Fury via Getty Images #FreeBritney activists protest at Los Angeles Grand Park during a conservatorship hearing for Britney Spears on June 23