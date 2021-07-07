Paris Hilton Defends Britney Spears Over Singer's Comments About Her In Court Testimony

Paris Hilton has spoken out in defence of Britney Spears, saying the singer’s comments about her in court were misinterpreted. In her bombshell testimony last month, Britney said she hadn’t believed socialite Paris’ allegations of abuse at boarding school as a teenager. She made the comment in the context of her fears she would be doubted if she make accusations about her conservatorship, which she called “abusive” and prevents her from living a “full life”.

PA Paris Hilton and Britney Spears

Speaking on her This Is Paris podcast, Paris said it was clear to her that Britney was not calling her a liar. “I know that she didn’t mean it in that way,” she said. “She meant when she saw it, she couldn’t even believe it. What she said was, people hear that, ‘It’s Britney Spears, it’s Paris Hilton. They have these perfect lives. Who is gonna believe? I didn’t even believe Paris, who’s gonna believe me?’” Paris continued: “I think it was just a misunderstanding on the media’s part”. She described Britney’s testimony as “hard to hear,” adding that “it broke my heart”. Sharing a clip of her podcast on Instagram, Paris said she will “always support and love Britney”.