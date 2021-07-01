Judge Denies Britney Spears' Request To Have Her Father Removed From Conservatorship

A judge has denied Britney Spears’ request to remove her father from his role overseeing her conservatorship, a court filing reveals. The singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked a court in Los Angeles to oust Jamie Spears from his position managing the multimillion dollar estate. When calling for Jamie to be removed in November last year, Ingham said that Britney was scared of her father and wanted him gone from the conservatorship that has controlled her life since 2008. In court filings, Britney said she wanted private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust appointed as “sole conservator”.

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images Britney Spears pictured in 2016

However, documents filed in Los Angeles show Judge Brenda Penny refused the request while rubber-stamping Bessemer Trust’s role as co-conservator of the estate. The legal document states: “The conservatee’s request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company Of California, N.A. as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.” The filing was dated 30 June – a week after the pop superstar delivered dramatic testimony calling for the end of the conservatorship. She was placed under the complex legal arrangement – usually reserved for the very old and infirm – after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.

Nick Ut via AP/PA Images Jamie Spears in 2012