Britney Spears has urged paparazzi photographers who’ve been following her while on holiday in Maui to “fuck off”.

Following the shocking testimony Britney gave last week about the conservatorship she’s been under for more than a decade, the chart-topping singer has been spending some downtime in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

However, Britney has admitted that the presence of paparazzi has made it difficult for her to enjoy herself.

Posting on her Instagram, she explained: “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now… the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun!!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture.”