Britney Spears has urged paparazzi photographers who’ve been following her while on holiday in Maui to “fuck off”.
Following the shocking testimony Britney gave last week about the conservatorship she’s been under for more than a decade, the chart-topping singer has been spending some downtime in Hawaii with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.
However, Britney has admitted that the presence of paparazzi has made it difficult for her to enjoy herself.
Posting on her Instagram, she explained: “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now… the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun!!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture.”
Britney went on to accuse the photographers of “distorting her body” in their pictures.
“I know my body is not perfect but I definitely do NOT look like how they portray me,” she wrote. “It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly FUCK YOU AND FUCK OFF!!!!”
The Piece Of Me star’s post was accompanied by a video, set to Lily Allen’s Fuck You, which included footage of her walking along the beach in a bikini and face mask.
Her video also included text which read: “This is my body!!! So stop messing with my pics and editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing!!!!”
During Britney’s testimony last week, she made alarming claims that she had been forced to take lithium and be on birth control, despite wanting to have a child with her boyfriend.
She has now called for an end to the arrangement, which she has branded “abusive”, and stated that she wants to take legal action against members of her family.
In the last week, Britney has received public support from a number of her peers, including Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake.