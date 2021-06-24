Justin Timberlake has given his public support to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears following her testimony in a court hearing about her conservatorship. The pop icon made a series of alarming claims as she asked a judge to end the legal arrangement that controls many aspects of her life in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Britney said the conservatorship is preventing her from marrying boyfriend Sam Asghari and starting a family with him, as she is being forced to be on birth control.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images Britney Spears

Following the bombshell hearing, Justin – who had a high-profile relationship with Britney in the late 90s and early 2000s – said what is happening to his former girlfriend is “just not right”. He tweeted: “After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.”

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time.



Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right.



No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time. We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) June 24, 2021

He continued: “No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they’ve worked so hard for.” Justin, who split from Britney in 2002, said he and wife Jessica Biel fully support her. “Jess and I send our love, and our absolute support to Britney during this time,” he said. “We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.”

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears dated in the late 90s and early 00s