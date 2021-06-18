Britney Spears Admits She Has 'No Idea' Whether She'll Ever Perform Live Again

Britney Spears has admitted she has “no idea” whether she will perform live ever again.
The chart-topping singer has been under the legal conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, which inspired the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears.
Although she remained quiet on the matter for many years, Britney made her feelings about the court-ordered conservatorship known through her lawyer last year, when he said she was afraid of her dad and would not perform again while he was still in control of so many aspects of her life.
In an Instagram Q&A uploaded on Thursday night, Britney was asked about whether she saw herself doing any live shows in the future, and shared her thoughts with fans.
After revealing her favourite business trip and her shoe size, the Circus singer read out the question: “Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?”
“I have no idea,” she replied. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So, that’s it.”
Jamie Spears currently retains joint control of Britney’s estate alongside a wealth management company, despite Britney asking for him to be ousted from his role.
It was announced in April that Britney would address a US court over the conservatorship in a hearing set to take place on 23 June. It is not clear if Britney will appear in person or virtually.
Britney recently admitted she was less than comfortable to have her personal life scrutinised in various documentaries, writing on her Instagram page: “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life... what can I say… I’m deeply flattered!!!! These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticise the media and then do the same thing?????
“Damn… I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!!”
She added: “I mean… isn’t this supposed to be a business and society about THE FUTURE???? Why highlight the most negative and traumatising times in my life from forever ago???? I mean DAMN…”