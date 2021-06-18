Britney Spears Admits She Has 'No Idea' Whether She'll Ever Perform Live Again

Britney Spears has admitted she has “no idea” whether she will perform live ever again. The chart-topping singer has been under the legal conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears since 2008, which inspired the recent documentary Framing Britney Spears. Although she remained quiet on the matter for many years, Britney made her feelings about the court-ordered conservatorship known through her lawyer last year, when he said she was afraid of her dad and would not perform again while he was still in control of so many aspects of her life. In an Instagram Q&A uploaded on Thursday night, Britney was asked about whether she saw herself doing any live shows in the future, and shared her thoughts with fans.

Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images Britney Spears pictured in 2015

After revealing her favourite business trip and her shoe size, the Circus singer read out the question: “Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again?” “I have no idea,” she replied. “I’m having fun right now. I’m in transition in my life and I’m enjoying myself. So, that’s it.”