Pink Wishes She'd 'Reached Out' To Support Britney Spears Over The Years

Pink has reflected on rising to fame alongside Britney Spears in the late 1990s, saying she wished she’d helped out her pop contemporary when she was struggling. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the three-time Grammy winner was asked about Framing Britney Spears, the controversial New York Times documentary about Britney’s personal life. “I love Britney, and here’s the thing about all of us voyeurs — none of us know what’s going on,” Pink said. “We’re not there. And I would like to. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason — she’s a sweetheart. All I know is she’s incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy.”

Getty Images Pink and Britney Spears

The singer told host Andy Cohen that watching the documentary made her wish she’d “reached out more” to Britney, who is engaged in a legal battle with her father over a court-ordered conservatorship that limits her authority over her own finances. “I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels,” she said. “She could have used some support. The media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum. I wish I could’ve reached out and gave her a hug.”

John Gichigi via Getty Images Pink (centre) with Beyoncé and Britney Spears in 2003.