Britney Spears Says She 'Cried For Two Weeks' After Being 'Embarrassed' By Recent Documentary

Britney Spears has said she “cried for two weeks” after being “embarrassed” by the documentary, Framing Britney Spears. The singer directly addressed The New York Times Presents doc for the first time in a post on Instagram. The one-off special, which was released last month, examined her meteoric rise to fame and her treatment by the media and explored the legal conservatorship she has been under for more than a decade that has sparked the #FreeBritney movement.

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Britney Spears

Britney said that she “didn’t watch the documentary” but what she has seen of it left her “embarrassed by the light they put me in”. She said “I cried for two weeks,” adding, “and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!!”. In a post accompanied by a video of the pop star dancing to the Aerosmith song Crazy, Britney wrote: “My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life to feel wild and human and alive!!! “I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people !!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day !!!!”

She continued: “As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!!” After touching on the documentary, she said: “I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness !!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness.” Britney previously alluded to the documentary in another Instagram post following its release last month, reminding fans that “no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens”.