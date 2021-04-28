Britney Spears To Address Court In Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is set to address a US court over the conservatorship that controls her life.
The chart-topping singer has been under the conservatorship of her dad Jamie, since 2008, when he was appointed her legal guardian.
In recent times, the arrangement has been called into question by some of her fans, who set up the #FreeBritney movement out of concern that she was potentially being held “hostage” in the conservatorship.
The pop star’s lawyer, Samuel D Ingham, said Britney wants to address the court directly after judge Brenda Penny, sitting at Los Angeles Superior Court, set a status hearing for 23 June. It is not clear if Britney will appear in-person or virtually.
The 39-year-old singer has previously made her feelings about the court-ordered conservatorship known through her lawyer, including last year when he said she was scared of her father and would not perform again while he controlled her life.
Britney has been subject to a conservatorship since 2008 when she had a series of public breakdowns captured by paparazzi cameras.
Jamie Spears retains joint control of her estate alongside a wealth management company, despite Britney asking for him to be ousted from his role.
Friction within the family was laid bare after the singer’s parents clashed in legal papers.
Lynne Spears, the singer’s mother, objected to fees claimed by Jamie’s legal team totalling around $890,000 (£640,000) over a period of four months.
Her lawyers called for the claims to be closely scrutinised and any unnecessary costs reimbursed to the singer’s estate.
They said the costs were “procedurally improper” and claimed for lawyers not approved by the court, as well as arguing “the hours logged are utterly excessive”.
Jamie hit back, saying their fees are justified and alleging Lynne “is not acting in the best interests” of their famous daughter.
In court filings, his legal team said: “She has not been involved in her daughter’s conservatorship until very recently, and she is now raising objections to fees related to matters that she has no knowledge of.
“In doing so, she is causing undue delay and expense in the administration of the Conservatorship, and ironically, stirring up more unnecessary media attention.
“While the Conservator and his counsel have been very cautious, limited, and thoughtful in dealing with the media (a far cry from any ‘national media tour’), Lynne Spears is the one who exploited her daughter’s pain and trauma for personal profit by publishing a book about the Conservatee.”
Lynne, 65, wrote the 2008 memoir, Through The Storm: A Real Story Of Fame And Family In A Tabloid World, following her daughter’s public breakdown.
It is the latest clash in an increasingly contentious court battle.
Jamie, 68, had also overseen his daughter’s personal affairs but stepped down from that role in September 2019 due to health reasons.
Jodi Montgomery, a care professional, replaced him on what has been a temporary basis.
Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002. They also have a son, Bryan, and youngest daughter Jamie Lynn Spears.