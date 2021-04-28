Britney Spears To Address Court In Ongoing Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears is set to address a US court over the conservatorship that controls her life. The chart-topping singer has been under the conservatorship of her dad Jamie, since 2008, when he was appointed her legal guardian. In recent times, the arrangement has been called into question by some of her fans, who set up the #FreeBritney movement out of concern that she was potentially being held “hostage” in the conservatorship. The pop star’s lawyer, Samuel D Ingham, said Britney wants to address the court directly after judge Brenda Penny, sitting at Los Angeles Superior Court, set a status hearing for 23 June. It is not clear if Britney will appear in-person or virtually.

Ethan Miller via Getty Images Britney Spears

The 39-year-old singer has previously made her feelings about the court-ordered conservatorship known through her lawyer, including last year when he said she was scared of her father and would not perform again while he controlled her life. Britney has been subject to a conservatorship since 2008 when she had a series of public breakdowns captured by paparazzi cameras. Jamie Spears retains joint control of her estate alongside a wealth management company, despite Britney asking for him to be ousted from his role. Friction within the family was laid bare after the singer’s parents clashed in legal papers.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images #FreeBritney activists protest outside Courthouse in Los Angeles during Conservatorship Hearing on April 27, 2021 in Los Angeles