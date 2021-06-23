Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sports 'Free Britney' T-Shirt Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears’ boyfriend Sam Asghari has shared a photo of himself sporting a “Free Britney” t-shirt ahead of the singer’s latest hearing about the conservatorship she was placed under more than a decade ago. The chart-topping singer was placed under the legal conservatorship of her father Jamie Spears in 2008, during which time he’s been in charge of various aspects of her daily life, as well as her finances. On Wednesday, Britney will address a US court about the arrangement, with Sam seemingly showing her some support on Instagram hours beforehand.

Instagram A screenshot of Sam Asghari's Instagram story

In a selfie posted on his Instagram story, he was seen sporting a t-shirt emblazoned with the “Free Britney” slogan, alongside a lion emoji. The previous night, he shared a motivational speech about lions, which said: “The lion is the king of the jungle. He’s not the biggest, the fastest or the smartest... so how does a lion become the king of the jungle? His mentality.”

Britney has not spoken publicly about the conservatorship since the 2009 MTV documentary Britney: For The Record, but did request last year that her father be replaced as her legal guardian. Her lawyer told a Los Angeles court that Britney has a fraught relationship with her father, claiming she had also told him “on many occasions” that she is “afraid” of Jamie Spears. The star’s lawyer added that Britney was refusing to perform as long as her dad was still in charge of her estate.

J. Merritt via Getty Images Britney Spears and Sam Asghari at the GLAAD Media Awards in 2018